Devin Harrison, 13, was reported as a runaway after leaving the Solsberry area around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — The Greene County Sheriff's Department said 13-year-old Devin Harrison was found safe.

Harrison was considered a runaway after leaving on a red and white bicycle from the Solsberry area around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police did not have a clothing description or other information to release at the time.