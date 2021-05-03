Greene County officials asking for help in finding runaway teen

Dominic Harrison Muscatell was last seen Thursday, March 4 in the Switz City area, which is roughly 35 miles southwest of Bloomington.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — Greene County officials are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home.

Dominic Harrison Muscatell was last seen Thursday, March 4 wearing a black and white sweatshirt, gray cargo pants and white tennis shoes.

Muscatell is described as 6'2" tall, weighs 185 pounds and has a thin build with blue eyes and straight, ear-length blonde hair.

Officials said he also goes by the name "Nick" and has friends in the Lyons, Switz City and Worthington area.