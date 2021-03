Dominic Harrison Muscatell had been missing since March 4 in the Switz City area, which is roughly 35 miles southwest of Bloomington.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — Greene County report a 15-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home has been found. Dominic Harrison Muscatell was located safe on Friday.

He was reported missing after last being seen Thursday, March 4 in the Switz City area, which is roughly 35 miles southwest of Bloomington.