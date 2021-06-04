Greene County officials looking for runaway teen

LINTON, Ind. — The Greene County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a juvenile who reportedly ran away from his home.
Skyler Wright was last seen Monday, April 5 around 11 p.m. at his home in Linton, Indiana, which is roughly 40 miles southwest of Bloomington.
He is described as 5'8" tall, weighs 115 pounds and has a thin build. He has brown hair with red dye.
Wright was last seen wearing a black and green FOX brand hoodie, blue jeans, cowboy boots and a black baseball cap with "Professional Fishing Gear" written on the cap.
Anyone with information on Wright's whereabouts is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 812-384-4411.