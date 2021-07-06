Greene County deputies trying to locate missing woman

Elizabeth Ann Fields went missing from the Bloomfield area on July 5 around 5 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — The Greene County Sheriff's Department is trying to find a missing 39-year-old woman.

Elizabeth Ann Fields went missing from the Bloomfield area on July 5 around 5 p.m.

She is 5'3" tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing shorts and a shirt when she went missing, but no other description for her clothing was available.

Fields was last seen near State Road 54 and Warren Road.

If you know where Fields is, please call the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 812-384-4411.