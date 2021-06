Devin Harrison, 13, is said to have left on a red and white bicycle from the Solsberry area around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — The Green County Sheriff's Department is searching for 13-year-old Devin Harrison.

Police do not have a clothing description and did not release any other information on Harrison.