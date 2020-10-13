Grant money aimed to help reduce crime in neighborhood on city's near east side

A renewable $75,000 grant was awarded to Rise Star Shadeland Apartments.

INDIANAPOLIS — Help is on the way to more east Indianapolis residents needing social services as part of their everyday lives in the fight to reduce crime. Thanks to a renewable $75,000 grant awarded to Rise Star Shadeland Apartments, management there can not only address the crime issues surrounding the complex but also more family and individual needs.

Since new management took over Michael Mitchell told 13News he has seen changes for the better.

"I feel a little bit more safer than I did when I moved in here," he said.

Mitchell moved into the Rise Star Shadeland Apartments about two years ago. He describes the crime back then as "off the chain." Because he considers himself one of the seniors of the complex, he keeps to himself. When he does cross paths with a police officer he tries to show them respect and appreciation.

"They are human just like us and they put on the uniform for us," Mitchell said. "So I have to respect them. They are human even though they are wearing that badge."

Since Mitchell sees less police cars responding to emergencies in his complex, he hope the lower runs continue, especially since there was a time he was concerned about some of the things going on outside and around the complex.

"The people, it was ugly, they were friendly but they would do dirty things you know," he said.

On Tuesday, he got a chance to meet the police chief who with the Mayor announced changes at Rise Star.

Thanks to a grant the organization MOVE is now housed at the complex. It adds to continued social services like the ongoing food box giveaway. MOVE organization managers hope to provide services to the resident for back to back years before moving to another complex. The goal is to also leave the residents at Rise Star as self-sufficient as possible with life skills and access to services they need on a day to day or month to month basis. MOVE services are also available to non-residents who visit the on property office location. MOVE hopes to target as many families and individual as possible. While announcing the grant Mayor Hogsett addressed Indy's high homicide rate taking his share of the blame.

"The buck ultimately stops with accountability with the mayor," he said. "But I also think each and everyone of us to look inwardly at what we are doing to make our community a safer place."

Mitchell told 13News that just like the Mayor, he too believes everyone has a role to play in crime reduction.

"We have to get it right, do you see what I am saying?" said Mitchell. "The police can't do it by themselves. We got to do it together."