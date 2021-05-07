x
Grant County Sheriff’s Department investigating deadly Monday morning crash

That man was identified Monday afternoon as Felipe Trujillo, Jr.
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near 50th Street and Miller Avenue. 

Responding deputies found a man who had been ejected from his car after the crash. 

That man was identified Monday afternoon as Felipe Trujillo, Jr.

The sheriff's department is still investigating the crash.

