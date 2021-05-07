Grant County Sheriff’s Department investigating deadly Monday morning crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash Monday morning.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near 50th Street and Miller Avenue.
Responding deputies found a man who had been ejected from his car after the crash.
That man was identified Monday afternoon as Felipe Trujillo, Jr.
The sheriff's department is still investigating the crash.
- Indiana Task Force 1 search efforts in Florida condo collapse: 'hot, challenging, exhausting, frustrating and slow'
- Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks dies from fall after fireworks malfunction
- 6 people killed in violent holiday weekend in Indianapolis
- 3 dead in Clinton County crash
- Search back on after rest of South Florida condo demolished
- Marion County clerk's nephew dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's northeast side