$1.7 million grant allows for expansion of Early Head Start program

The program will grow from 88 seats to 163 seats in Marion County.

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Learning Indiana has received a renewable $1.7 million grant that will allow the Early Head Start program to be expanded in Marion County.

The Early Head Start program provides care and early education to low-income and at-risk families. the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Families and Children awarded Early Learning Indiana and 61 other recipients nationwide with the grant.

"Early Head Start serves a critical need for families and children, especially here in Marion County," said Early Learning Indiana president and CEO Maureen Weber. "The availability of high-quality child care and family services for our city’s most at-risk and low-income families allows families to get on their feet and supports their long-term success. We're honored to be part of this work, and this expansion grant will make a tremendous impact on Indianapolis children and families."

Currently, there are a total of 88 Early Head Start seats across three locations in Marion County. With the grant, the program will grow to 163 across three locations.

Early Learning Indiana will add seats in four infant and toddler classrooms at Day Early Learning at Eastern Star Church on Indy's east side and offer an additional 28 seats to Day Early Learning at Park 100 in Pike Township.

The program will partner with Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana to add 15 seats for infants and toddlers at Fresh Start — a treatment center for mothers battling substance abuse and other mental health issues. Children in the program at this location will also receive trauma care.

"Volunteers of America is incredibly grateful to partner with Early Learning Indiana to bring invaluable child care services to families and children who would not otherwise have access to early intervention services," said Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana President and CEO John R. von Arx III. "The ability to provide high-quality, full-time child care and intensive development education to Fresh Start families, while mothers are recovering and healing from substance use disorder, will help set up entire families for success and ensure young children thrive."