Grandmother fights to save 188-year-old church

A church congregation is hoping to raise $3,000 to fix the ceiling so services can resume.

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Violet Sizemore still lights up when she remembers the day her late husband was called to become a pastor at a 188-year-old church in Trafalgar.

“When he left the church that day I didn’t know he was going to talk to the overseer (of the church) at that time. And when he come back, he said, ‘Violet, I got the key to the church,’” she said smiling. “It was exciting."

The Sizemores have been a part of Friendship Church ever since.

“I’m still here since 1986,” Sizemore said.

Now, Sizemore is the caretaker of the church.

“My husband, when he passed almost 18 years ago, and he wanted me to keep the church going, so that’s what I’ve done,” Sizemore said.

She said the church was owned by the Philips family, who now live in South Carolina, and that the church has been passed down in that family for generations.

To Sizemore and members of the community, the church is much more than a place for prayer.

“Now, it’s like home, you know?” Sizemore said. “It’s like home, and I’ve not been able to have service here since March the 28th.”

The reason members have not gathered is because of a leak which caused the ceiling to collapse said Sizemore.

“We was in church that Sunday morning (the week of March 28) and just out of the blue so much of the ceiling up there just come down. And when that happen, the people didn’t wanna come back because there’s another ceiling above this one and you don’t know when that one’s gonna come in, and it barely missed some people when it come in,” Sizemore said.

She said not being able to gather with her church family has been disheartening. But she added that hasn't hindered her faith.

Sizemore said repairing the ceiling damage so services can restart is going to cost around $35,000.

“We will have benefit dinners and singers when the inside gets back to when we can have service again, that’s what we’re looking forward to,” Sizemore said.

She said about $1,500 has been raised in about three weeks.

Sizemore is steadfast in her faith and she hopes people will be back for service before the cold weather.

“That depends on the Lord,” Sizemore said. “We know it’s possible because He can do all things.”

The church being nearly 200 years old has visible need for upgrades, so her granddaughter’s cousin and his fiancé started a GoFundMe page.

“The goal is about $35,000 that includes siding and the ceiling,” said Sizemore’s granddaughter. “It could be more, it’s just a guestimate."

The family is planning to keep costs down by putting in the work themselves.

“We pretty much have labor covered because we have a huge family. So, once we we get some funds rolling in, we’re just going to have a cookout and just say let’s go,” said Sizemore’s granddaughter.

The church is central to the Sizemore family. Violet’s husband is buried in the cemetery and Violet herself, after a long healthy life, will be the last family member to be buried there as well.

The Sizemore’s are also looking for dumpsters as they continue to clean up the damage and are hoping to return to this church in the near future.

“That’s my heart desire for this church. To get it fixed so I can come back home,” Sizemore said.

If you’d like to help, you can find the GoFundMe link here. Donations can also be made to Friendship Church’s open account at First Merchants Bank, 110 State Road 135 North, Trafalgar, IN 46181.