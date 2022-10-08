Grandmother dies in drowning at Brownsburg park

The drowning happened at Arbuckle Acres Park located at 200 N. Green Street in Brownsburg.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police are investigating after a grandmother drowned in a creek at a park in Brownsburg on Wednesday.

Investigators said the grandmother was walking with her grandchildren at Arbuckle Acres Park located at 200 N. Green Street, when, for an unknown reason, she ended up in White Lick Creek.

The creek winds through the park and can be easily accessed on the park's paths.

Bystanders tried to help and attempted to give the woman CPR.

Medics continued attempting CPR, but were unable to revive her.

Police have not identified the woman or said if foul play is, or is not suspected.