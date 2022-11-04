'Ready to take that stand' | IU grad workers vote to strike, plan to picket campus

"We have to do something, we have to fight back," said a grad student who's among over 1,000 others that voted in favor of a strike calling for better pay.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Indiana University graduate students overwhelmingly voted to go on strike as they fight for better pay. It's a decision that will likely have a massive impact on the entire campus in the coming days.

"Grad workers' voices need to be heard," said Sam Smucker, a PhD student at IU and member of the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition.

IU Bloomington's grad student workers are getting ready to strike later this week.

"I knew that people were angry and I knew that people were ready to strike, but I didn't know how big it was, how deep it would go," Smucker said.

Monday afternoon, the votes were tallied and of the roughly 2,500 grad student workers or student academic appointees, as they're referred to by IU, 1,008 voted to strike with just 23 voting no.

Smucker said it's hard to make ends meet on the pay he and other grad workers receive and that paycheck is cut down further by mandatory fees going back to IU.

“I’ve seen lots of my colleagues have to take second jobs ... they sell their plasma and they can’t then dedicate themselves to teaching in the way they’d like to, they can’t dedicate themselves to their research the way they’d like to and this affects all of us,” Smucker said. "What's happening here is really a disaster. People are not getting their value out of coming to Indiana right now and we need to change that and the grad employees are ready to do that, we're ready to take that stand."

They're attempting to establish a union that would make it easier to work directly with the administration on issues like pay and mandatory fees. To get IU's attention, they'll be picketing on campus starting on Wednesday.

"We have to do something, we have to fight back," Smucker said.

A spokesperson for IU sent 13News a statement about the strike that said:

"We are deeply disappointed that a minority of our more than 10,000 graduate students, and 2,500 student academic appointees, have decided to engage in a strike which specifically targets undergraduate instruction. This is especially troubling after our new provost and other academic leaders from each of our schools engaged with many graduate students at numerous listening sessions over the past month and a half to learn about their issues. As a result, a new minimum stipend was implemented, and all student academic appointees were given 5% raises. We are still committed to further dialogue directly with our graduate students.

Nonetheless, all our schools have been working on contingency plans to ensure academic and instructional activities will still occur. We also understand that many graduate students are uncomfortable putting the academic progress of undergraduates at risk and will not be participating in this strike. IU is committed to making sure our undergraduate students face minimal disruption to their education, and will still fulfill our own responsibilities to them so that their education is not hindered."

Grad students say the administration is not and has not been listening, but they hope to see that change.