Gov. Holcomb hosts trick-or-treaters on Halloween

Indiana's first family handed out treats from Indiana-based confectioners.
Credit: Office of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb
Gov. Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet pose as the woodsman in the seal of the state of Indiana and Lady Victory on Halloween 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's governor and first lady celebrated Halloween Sunday by hosting trick-or-treaters at the Governor's Mansion.

Gov. Eric Holcomb dressed up as the woodsman in the seal of the state of Indiana, while his wife, Janet, embodied Lady Victory, the statue that sits atop the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis.

They fittingly handed out candy made in Indiana. Zachary Confections in Frankfort and Albanese Confectionery based in Merrillville donated treats for the occasion.

Families visited the home and were able to take photos with the first family in front of a life-size Indiana seal, which acted as a backdrop.

Trick-or-treating at the Governor's Mansion

Trick-or-treaters visited Gov. Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb to celebrate Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

