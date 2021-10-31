Gov. Holcomb hosts trick-or-treaters on Halloween

Indiana's first family handed out treats from Indiana-based confectioners.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's governor and first lady celebrated Halloween Sunday by hosting trick-or-treaters at the Governor's Mansion.

Gov. Eric Holcomb dressed up as the woodsman in the seal of the state of Indiana, while his wife, Janet, embodied Lady Victory, the statue that sits atop the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis.

They fittingly handed out candy made in Indiana. Zachary Confections in Frankfort and Albanese Confectionery based in Merrillville donated treats for the occasion.

Families visited the home and were able to take photos with the first family in front of a life-size Indiana seal, which acted as a backdrop.