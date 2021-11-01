x
Gov. Holcomb to be sworn in Monday during inauguration ceremony

Gov. Eric Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Attorney General-elect Todd Rokita will be sworn into office Monday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Attorney General-elect Todd Rokita will be sworn into office Monday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m.

The event is closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions.

Indiana FFA President Julia Hamblen will serve as the master of ceremonies.  

Here is the schedule of events: 

  • Opening prayer from Dr. Terry Webster, Sr.
  • Presentation of colors by the Indiana National Guard
  • Performances of the national anthem and "Back Home Again in Indiana" from Arianna Harris-Kawano and Ty Allen of Hanover College
  • Pledge of Allegiance, led by Gov. Holcomb’s nieces and nephews – Kay Ann Amos, Colton Fisher, Carter Fisher, Catherine Holcomb and Victoria Holcomb
  • Elected officials are sworn into office by the Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush
  • Remarks from elected officials
  • Closing prayer from Rev. Christopher Henry

WTHR Channel 13 will have a live stream of the event on our website, news app and Facebook page.

