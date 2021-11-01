Gov. Holcomb to be sworn in Monday during inauguration ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Attorney General-elect Todd Rokita will be sworn into office Monday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m.
The event is closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions.
Indiana FFA President Julia Hamblen will serve as the master of ceremonies.
Here is the schedule of events:
- Opening prayer from Dr. Terry Webster, Sr.
- Presentation of colors by the Indiana National Guard
- Performances of the national anthem and "Back Home Again in Indiana" from Arianna Harris-Kawano and Ty Allen of Hanover College
- Pledge of Allegiance, led by Gov. Holcomb’s nieces and nephews – Kay Ann Amos, Colton Fisher, Carter Fisher, Catherine Holcomb and Victoria Holcomb
- Elected officials are sworn into office by the Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush
- Remarks from elected officials
- Closing prayer from Rev. Christopher Henry
WTHR Channel 13 will have a live stream of the event on our website, news app and Facebook page.
