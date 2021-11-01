Gov. Holcomb to be sworn in Monday during inauguration ceremony

Gov. Eric Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Attorney General-elect Todd Rokita will be sworn into office Monday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Attorney General-elect Todd Rokita will be sworn into office Monday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m.

The event is closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions.

Indiana FFA President Julia Hamblen will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Here is the schedule of events:

Opening prayer from Dr. Terry Webster, Sr.

Presentation of colors by the Indiana National Guard

Performances of the national anthem and "Back Home Again in Indiana" from Arianna Harris-Kawano and Ty Allen of Hanover College

Pledge of Allegiance, led by Gov. Holcomb’s nieces and nephews – Kay Ann Amos, Colton Fisher, Carter Fisher, Catherine Holcomb and Victoria Holcomb

Elected officials are sworn into office by the Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush

Remarks from elected officials

Closing prayer from Rev. Christopher Henry