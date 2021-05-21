Gov. Holcomb orders flags at half-staff for Hurley Goodall

Goodall, a Muncie firefighter, served seven terms in the Indiana General Assembly in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has directed flags in Delaware County to be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of former Indiana State Representative Hurley Goodall.

The lifetime Muncie resident, who made his mark as an Indiana lawmaker and as one of Muncie's first paid Black firefighters, died last week at 93.

Goodall served seven terms in the General Assembly in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

He also founded the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, sponsored legislation to recognize Jan. 20 as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and represented the voice of the Black community.

In 2019, he was honored with a life-sized bronze statue. The Hurley C. Goodall statue was dedicated at Fireman's Park on Hoyt Avenue in Muncie to honor Goodall for his legacy of public service.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset May 23, 2021.