INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff in honor of Patriot Day.

Patriot Day is observed in memory of the people killed in the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.