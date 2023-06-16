Gov. Holcomb announces new nature preserve with Central Indiana Land Trust

The preserve was purchased for more than $4 million and will be protected forever to support wildlife and plants.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — A 570-acre piece of undisturbed forestland west of Greencastle will be protected forever to support important wildlife and plants.

The Next Level Conservation Trust provided more than $3.1 million toward the land acquisition, while the Central Indiana Land Trust, Inc. (CILTI) raised more than $1 million from private donors.

The total purchase price was $4,125,000.

“When I think about this land, I couldn’t be more thrilled we’re preserving the natural wonders of Hoosier landscapes like these,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. “Through this first investment from the Next Level Conservation Trust, we are preserving land not just for today, but for generations of future Hoosiers to enjoy, protecting habitats and promoting quality of life.”

Hoosiers will have opportunities to enjoy natural areas, experience Indiana’s native flora and fauna, and benefit from improved water and air quality.

According to CILTI, when it closed on the property in May, it became the largest single land purchase in the nonprofit’s 33-year history. Now that CILTI owns the property, it is developing a land management plan and will be planning ways to open the preserve to the public.

“This property has been on our wish list since first exploring it in 2008 because of its size, pristine condition and rich biodiversity,” said CILTI President & CEO Cliff Chapman.

The land trust will protect the land forever, and the ongoing care will not require tax dollars.