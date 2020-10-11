Gov. Holcomb announces appointments to Marion County Superior Courts

They will take the place of retiring judges Barbara Crawford Cook, David Dreyer and Marilyn Moores.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is appointing Ryan Gardner, Marshelle Broadwell and Geoffrey Gaither to the Marion County Superior Courts.

Marshelle Dawkins Broadwell currently serves as a magistrate judge in the Marion Superior Court, where she hears criminal, civil and family law matters.

Ryan Kenneth Gardner currently serves as a magistrate judge in the Marion Superior Courts, Juvenile Division.

Geoffrey Arlyss Gaither is a senior magistrate with the Marion Superior Courts, Juvenile Division, where he has served since 1995.