Gov. Holcomb announces $1.7 million investment aimed at curbing drug epidemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a $1.7 million investment Thursday in efforts toward curbing the drug epidemic in the state.

The funds will go toward the implementation of Harm Reduction Street Outreach (HRSO) teams with the goal of reaching Hoosiers at risk of overdosing on drugs. The initiative is a combined effort of the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.

"Substance use is aggressively attacking Hoosier lives, families, and communities,” Holcomb said in a statement. “These teams will meet Hoosiers with substance use disorder where they’re at through street outreach efforts and provide them with the safe tools and resources necessary to keep them alive.”

Organizations that employ HRSO teams must have a connection to the local community and knowledge of areas where illicit substance use is high. Ten organizations were selected out of 25 proposals:

The Artistic Recovery; Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties

Recovery Café; Fulton County (We Bloom, Inc.)

Recovery Café Indy (We Bloom, Inc.); Marion County

The Never Alone Project; Marion County

Fayette County Connection Café

Open Door Health Services and Addictions Coalition of Delaware County

Gateway to Hope and Meridian Health Services; Tippecanoe County

Indiana Recovery Alliance; Monroe County

Project ME FW, Inc.; Allen County

AIDS Ministries/AIDS Assist of North Indiana; Elkhart and St. Joseph counties

“Given the impact of COVID-19 on Indiana’s overdose rate and the rise in fentanyl use, it’s important that we make these critical tools and resources accessible to those in need,” Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment, and enforcement for the state of Indiana, said in a statement.

Funding for the initiative comes from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration Prevention and Treatment Block Grants for COVID-19 relief.

Indiana reported a 33% increase in fatal overdoses in 2020, according to provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July 2021.