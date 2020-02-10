Google maps can help you navigate through COVID-19

The maps now show you the numbers of COVID cases and whether the area is seeing an increase or decrease.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you want to see what is on a restaurant's take out menu? You Google it.



The President has COVID, who takes over if need be? You Google it.



Now Google has a feature that allows you to see how prevalent cases of COVID-19 are in your area and any area you travel to or through.



Let's go to your phone. Open up your Google Maps.

Look for the icon on the upper right-hand corner of your screen and click it.

Several options will pop up from the bottom, click the COVID-19 info button.



A data page will pop up showing numbers. You’re looking at new cases per 100,000 people. And it says this is a seven-day average. The data page also gives what sources Google is pulling from including Wikipedia, The New York Times, and Johns Hopkins University.

Once you hit OK, the map then tells you to zoom out to see the numbers. Right now in Guilford County, the map says there are 11.9 cases per 100,000 people and decreasing.

You'll see most of our area is in yellow. But the color-coding changes when the density of cases is up. For example, in Iredell county, there are 31 cases per 100-thousand people and increasing.