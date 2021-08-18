WATCH: Goodyear blimp spotted in Indianapolis Tuesday evening

13News meteorologist Sean Ash tweeted video of the flyover, to which Goodyear Blimp responded, "We feel the need... the need for a moderate amount of speed."

INDIANAPOLIS — Did you see it Tuesday evening?

The Goodyear blimp flew over downtown Indianapolis Aug. 17, and we were able to capture the moment with our tower camera.

13News meteorologist Sean Ash tweeted video of the unexpected occurrence, to which Goodyear Blimp responded, "We feel the need... the need for a moderate amount of speed."

We feel the need… the need for a moderate amount of speed. https://t.co/kRSzgjUs50 — Goodyear Blimp (@GoodyearBlimp) August 17, 2021

According to its website, the Goodyear blimp's next TV appearance is at The Northern Trust PGA golf tournament Aug. 21-22 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Anyone is allowed to call one of the bases to find out the current schedule or request a flyover.

Click here to follow the blimp's latest adventures on social media.