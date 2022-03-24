Good News: The Rusted Silo in Lizton

Dave found lots of positive, happy people - and tasty meats - at a Boone County restaurant this week.

LIZTON, Ind. — Dave Calabro visited The Rusted Silo in Lizton this week, looking for people to share news of the positive things going on in their lives.

The 4-year-old restaurant bills itself as "Hands down, the best BBQ in the Indianapolis area!"

Dave probably wouldn't argue with that.

"It smells so good in here, I can't tell you how good it smells," Dave said.

While Dave sampled the goods, one of the owners took over the microphone to give a sports shoutout.

"Since he's got his mouth full, I'll go ahead and tell you about our new quarterback here in Indianapolis, Matt Ryan. Welcome Matt Ryan from Atlanta. I used to live there, twice, on my own, before this," Rob said.

"This is great," Dave said, perhaps oblivious to Rob's welcome message. "This chicken is amazing."

An employee, telling us what he liked about his job, echoed Dave's observation about the great scents wafting through the building.

"It's very proactive," he said. "And the smell in here is amazing, it smells really great."

Another employee told Dave her good news.

"I was recently laid off from my job, and Rob and Tina were kind enough to take me in on short notice and give me some income!" she said.