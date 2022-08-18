Good News: One more visit to the Indiana State Fair

There's still time for you to enjoy this year's Indiana State Fair.

INDIANAPOLIS — If 13Sports director Dave Calabro learned anything from his previous two visits to this year's Indiana State Fair, it's that the place is teeming with happy faces and positive outlooks.

One visitor this week couldn't wait to share his musical talents with us.

"I've a roof up above me, I've a good place to sleep ... got food on my table, and shoes on my feet," he sang, perfectly on key.

Another visitor said one of the many highlights of her fair visit was running into Dave.

"It's a beautiful day to come to the fair, we're going to see the Happy Together Tour, and I've been dying to meet you, so this is real exciting for me," she said.

We also heard from someone celebrating a happy reunion today.

"My grandson, Tyler, is home from the Navy on leave," she said.

The Indiana State Fair is 18 days of entertainment for the entire family. You'll enjoy all the usual agriculture education programs and youth events, as well as a wide array of fun attractions, food and much more.

The fair runs through Aug. 21, closed Mondays and Tuesdays. You'll find everything you need to know here.

