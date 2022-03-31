Good News: Main Street Grille

There's always a bright side, they say, and our Dave Calabro found it in Greenwood this week.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — 13Sports director Dave Calabro took a drive to Greenwood to speak with the customers and staff at Main Street Grille, asking them to share their good news.

The visit began with one customer singing the praises of the restaurant.

"The quality of the food, it's always consistent, and the service is always great," he said.

The same customer said his good news was simple.

"Waking up this morning. From there, it's downhill," he said with a smile. "That's good news!"

Another customer told Dave he was a fan of their sweets.

"Their prime dessert, the Ice Cream Brownie Delight, it is unbelievable," he said.

The employees also had great things to say about the restaurant's positive environment.

"I feel like we're all family around here, customers, the co-workers, the bosses," said one staff member. "Everyone knows everybody, for the most part."

Dave asked her how the business survived the pandemic.

"You know, actually, our customers took really good care of us. They did. They came in, got to-go from us and tipped us really good. We survived," she said.

