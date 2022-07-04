Tell Us Your Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House

Dave Calabro found some good news — and a whole lot of baby talk — in Irvington this week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dave Calabro headed east on his weekly quest for good news and found a lot of baby talk in Irvington.

Dave stopped at the Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he met a man whose wife is expecting their fourth child under the age of 5.

"When do you sleep?" Dave asked.

"I sleep pretty well. My wife doesn't sleep, just saying," the dad-to-be replied.

A server at the restaurant also has a baby on the way, expecting a baby boy on May 24.

And Dave met a couple who just welcomed two new grandbabies into their life.

"It's great fun. Play with them, then give them back," the couple said.

They said they have been married 59 years.

Their secret?

"I have hearing aids, I can turn them off," the man said.

"I've never thought of divorce, but I've thought of murder a time or two," his wife laughed.