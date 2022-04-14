Tell Us Your Good News: Hubbard & Cravens

We visited the coffee crowd at Hubbard & Cravens this week, and Dave found plenty of smiling faces and positive outlooks.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13 Sports Director Dave Calabro was up bright and early for this week's search for uplifting stories. He visited the coffee crowd at Hubbard & Cravens, and he found plenty of smiling faces and positive outlooks.

"This is a true neighborhood coffee shop, so we get a lot of people who like to talk with us and enjoy seeing us every morning and we, in turn, enjoy seeing them," an employee told us.

And he shared some good news with us about the upcoming holiday.

"I'm just happy that we're actually going to be able to get together this Easter with my family. I'm lucky to have people in town, my family, I've got four siblings, my parents, we all live within a four mile radius of each other," he said.

A customer told Dave his good news had everything to do with the man as his table.

"Running into this young man," he said. "I've known him since elementary school and his whole family and it's the first time I've seen him in quite a few years. He's back here in the city and he's an attorney and he's with a law firm. He's just doing all these great things."

