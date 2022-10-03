Tell Us Your Good News: Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Cafe

Dave Calabro visits a Zionsville restaurant that serves sweet treats and much more.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro headed to Homemade Ice Cream and Bakery Cafe this week, looking for Hoosiers with good news to share.

The popular Zionsville restaurant offers sweet treats and much more.

"It smells heavenly in here," Dave said.

"This is where it all goes down," Ivan said. "We've got cakes, pies, ice cream, all with a twist of soups, salads and sandwiches."

Karen Lasley of Lebanon told Dave she was excited about her family's new business venture.

"My son is opening a brand new nursery in Lebanon on April 1, and it's called Four Branches," she said.

Casey was also happy about her son's achievements in a Brownsburg High School business club.

"My son won his DECA competition and he is going to nationals," she said. "It's really cool. He's so excited."

Dave also spoke with a Homemade employee who is holding down multiple jobs.

"I work overnights at UPS, and then I wake up in the morning and come here," he said.

Dave asked how he can do all that.

"I'm young," he said. "So I can get away with it."

Dave even led customers in the singing of "Happy Birthday" for Reagan, who was celebrating her 19th with apple pie à la mode .

You can see all of Dave's Zionsville visit in the media player above