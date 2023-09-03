Tell Us Your Good News: Easy Rider Diner

Dave Calabro visited Fountain Square in search of some good news.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dave Calabro stayed close to downtown this week, searching for good news in Fountain Square.

He set up shop in a booth at the Easy Rider Diner on Virginia Avenue, where one of the restaurant's owners, Josh, said things are going well for the new diner.

"The restaurant's been great. It's been the new addition to our family this year," he said. "Actually been open about six months now. We've got the HI-FI and HI-FI Annex and been doing concerts in the neighborhood for almost 15 years now."

One guest said his good news is his young son.

"He's walking, talking, he likes to growl a lot, so that's good news. He likes to growl at the lions and stuff like that," he said.

He also heaped praise on Easy Rider.

"The people are great, the food's great. It's great to have a late night spot here in Fountain Square," he said.

"I know in the world there's a lot of negative stuff that goes on, so I try to stay away from that and just realize what I'm in control of and that's waking up, having a good day, not letting other things get to me," said one woman. "The fact that I can drive to work, the fact that I have a loving family, husband, friends. There's a lot of good."