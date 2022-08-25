Tell Us Your Good News: Colts Camp

Dave Calabro's search for your positive, uplifting stories took him to Westfield's Grand Park this week.

WESTFIELD, Ind — 13Sports director Dave Calabro was right at home at Indianapolis Colts training camp at Westfield's Grand Park, but this week's visit was all about meeting visitors and hearing their positive, uplifting stories.

"35 years of marriage," said one man, standing next to his wife.

"Wow, 35! Congratulations. That's a long time," Dave replied.

"Not long enough," the man added, to which Dave offered a fist bump for his "suaveness."

We also met one fan who said the day was the kickoff for some time off from work.

"I'm on vacation, first day, and I had to come here. You know it, Colts fan, big time Colts fan," he said.

"Vacation is always good news," Dave said.

Another visitor said she was counting down the days to the start of the NFL season.

"I'm excited to be here at Colts Camp," she said. "And anxious for the season to begin and I hope Matt Ryan has an excellent year."

