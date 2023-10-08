Tell Us Your Good News: Indianapolis Colts Camp

Dave Calabro caught up with fans in Westfield who were happy to share the positive things happening in their lives.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — 13Sports is back at Indianapolis Colts training camp at Westfield's Grand Park. When the team moved practice inside, Dave met fans on the outdoor field, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.

We caught up with Michael Hopson, long known as "Super Fan" for the elaborate Colts-themed garb he wears from head to toe.

"Almost 30 years, give or take a few out of there," Hopson said. "Let's shake and bake. But it's all good when you're representing your team, your city, your town. We're true blue!"

A couple and their daughter, Memphis, said their good news was making the trip to Grand Park.

"I'm here today and not at work," he said.

One football fan, at camp with his two sons, said they're ready for kickoff.

"I'm here with my kiddos, it's almost the start of football season so, you know, it's always something to celebrate," he said, as one of his kids offered a cheer.

You can see more of Dave's Colts Camp visit by clicking on the video above, and see some archived Good News stories in the links below.

The Colts travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. The team announced Thursday that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will take the opening snaps in the first preseason game.

Richardson told media members he got the news "a few minutes before practice" Thursday at Grand Park.