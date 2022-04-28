Good News: Ball State University

We found lots of smiling faces and positive stories on the Muncie campus this week.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Dave Calabro's search for your positive, uplifting stories took him to Ball State University this week.

He met university President Geoffrey Mearns at a major intersection at the center of the campus.

"This is called the Scramble Light," Mearns said. "It's one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in entire the state of Indiana and, as you can see, we've got a lot of students out, even though it's a little chilly day in April."

That's where Dave ran into student Eli Lucas, whose good news was a big academic achievement.

"I just became a top 10 student here at Ball State," Lucas said.

Dave also met John Wagner, a university police officer.

"You didn't give me a parking ticket, did you?" Dave asked.

"No, we didn't give you a ticket," Wagner answered.

As for good news, Wagner had only positive things to say about the Muncie campus.

"One of the best universities a kid could come to," he said. "Bring your kids down here, they will love it here."