Good News at the Indianapolis City Market

Dave Calabro takes a trip to the Indianapolis City Market to find some Good News to share.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dave Calabro is hanging out at the Indianapolis City Market and telling us some Good News!

First up to share their Good News is Mandy. She runs the Original Famers Market downtown and accepts SNAP benefits to help those who need that extra help get some fresh produce.

The heat at the Indianapolis Farmers Market couldn't keep shoppers away. One woman, who has been a Hoosier who entire life, knows what high heat is like and says to bring it on!

Lance tells Dave he picked a good melon. Dave taps on the melon to confirm what Lance told him about the quality of his melon.