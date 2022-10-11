Good News: Avon American Legion Post 145

13Sports Director Dave Calabro visited the American Legion Post 145 in Avon to hear their good news.

AVON, Ind. — Veterans Day is Friday. 13News has been honoring those who have served our country and we thank them for their service.

We're also listening to those heroes as they share wisdom and their stories of hope.

13Sports director Dave Calabro visited American Legion Post 145 in Avon this week to hear their good news.

Mike Welsh, the post's commander, said he proudly displays his love for the country.

"When I have something on that identifies myself as being in the military, people stop me and say, 'Thank you for your service.'"

Tony Valdez served in the U.S. Navy.

"It was just an honor to be something, a part of that, to support everything that we do with the military," he said.

Sadie Valdez, an Army veteran, said the the American Legion is a big family.

"Yes it is," she said. "We come here, we know everybody, we talk to everybody. It's a great place to hang out."