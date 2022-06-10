Good News: The Well Coffeehouse

Dave Calabro took his search for your positive, uplifting stories to Hamilton County this week.

FISHERS, Ind. — We hear it all the time. People want to hear good news.

13Sports Director Dave Calabro takes time each week to link up with folks and hear about the positive things going on in their lives.

This week, he visited The Well Coffeehouse in Fishers.

Royce, the manager of the business, said their effort to connect with customers is part of the reason for their success.

"Certainly the community aspect," he said. "We focus a lot on that for the main culture and the heart of what we do."

Adrian was excited to share news of a new endeavor.

"Well, I am doing my pilot's license training, which I really enjoy very much," he said. "It's going really well. I just started with a new academy and making really good progress."