Good News: The AMP

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro has been busy this week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, checking out this week's IndyCar open test, but that didn't keep him from making his weekly quest to hear your good news.

This time, he visited The AMP at 16 Tech.

"The AMP is awesome, it's amazing" Lamar told us.

We're told the AMP is a food hall with 21 restaurants and entrepreneurs.

Joanna Wilson, owner of Punkin's Pies Sweet Treats, used to run her business out of her home. She brought Dave some samples.

"They're white chocolate with edible glitter," Wilson said.

"You could gain a few pounds just walking through the door," said Dave.

Dave heard some uplifting news from a passing customer.

"My 5-year-old grandson has Chirari malformation, and they repaired it yesterday. It was a two-hour surgery and he's up walking today," she said.

Lamar had some good news of his own.

"I just started a new job yesterday and I'm getting married. I've got a lot going on. And hanging out with you today, even better!" he said.

