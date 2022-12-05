Good News: Speedway

13Sports Director Dave Calabro visited people this week in front of the IndyCar-themed "Mural on Main."

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It's the month of May, and in the town of Speedway, it's all about the upcoming Indianapolis 500.

13Sports Director Dave Calabro visited people this week in front of the IndyCar-themed "Mural on Main." The unique artwork's creation is owed, in large part, to members of the community who raced to it for a chance to help paint.

"My good news is I was blessed to be a part of this mural," one person told Dave. "I'm a member of the arts council and we had a challenge with the wall and some other artwork that needed to be replaced. I was fortunate enough to be able to design the mural. The best piece for me is that the community came out and supported it."

"We had to almost pull people off the wall and say, 'Hey, someone else needs to be able to paint!'" he added.

One of the community artists told us she was excited for the chance to participate in the project.

"It's just such an honor to be part of this," she said. "And it's going to be history, it's historical. We had to be here."

Dave even met a new member of the IMS Safety Patrol.

"This is my inaugural year of being a yellow shirt," the woman said.

