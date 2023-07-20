Good News: SPARK on the Circle

Dave Calabro spent the afternoon on Monument Circle, searching for people with good news to share.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dave Calabro visited downtown's newest "park" in search of some good news this week.

Dave stopped by SPARK on the Circle, the temporary greenspace set up on the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle.

He met a couple people who are starting new jobs, including a woman who just moved to Indianapolis for work and a man who took a job coaching soccer at Yorktown High School.

Another woman was enjoying lunch on the Circle.

"I think it's nice that we have pedestrian-only areas. It really brings the community together," she said.

One man was celebrating a new chapter in his life.

"I just got a new place. I used to be homeless for like 15-something years," he said.

Others who stopped by to chat with Dave included a woman who was excited about a first date the night before and a guest visiting Indianapolis for the first time for the Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated national convention.

"Gonna give a shoutout to all the Deltas in town," she said.