Tell Us Your Good News: Rover's Run Bark Park

Dave Calabro took his quest for good news to the dog park at Beckenholdt Park in Greenfield.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The "dog days of summer" are winding down, but that didn't stop 13Sports director Dave Calabro from visiting a local dog park in his weekly search for good news!

Dave stopped at Rover's Run Bark Park at Beckenholdt Park in Greenfield, where several pups and their owners were enjoying a summer day.

That included "Daisy," who was described by her owner as a "people person."

"Half the time, I think she just comes here to see the people," she said.

While Daisy was visiting, her brother "Bentley" was busy chasing a ball.

Another visitor was sharing good news about her battle with cancer.

"I've got hair!" she laughed. "I went through chemotherapy and I had cancer and faith, family and friends have gotten me through it."

"Everything you've been through? Gosh, that's awesome," Dave said while sharing a hug.

A senior at Greenfield-Central High School shared her excitement for Friday morning's visit from Operation Football before the Cougars' rivalry game against Mt. Vernon Friday night.

"You're gonna win, right?" Dave asked.

"Oh yeah, of course," she replied.

A woman who brought her dog, "Jagger," and granddaughter, Clara, to the park said she was thankful for her seven grandchildren, all of whom live nearby.

"I am blessed that they all are in Greenfield," she said before Jagger ran off to play with the other dogs at the park.