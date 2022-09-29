Good News: Return to Charlie Brown's

13Sports Director Dave Calabro enjoyed his May visit to this Speedway restaurant so much, he had to stop again.

SPEEDWAY, Ind — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro made a return visit to Speedway's Charlie Brown's Pancake & Steak House this week.

One of the customers he bumped into was wearing a classic Indy Racing League sweatshirt.

"Look at the date on it, 1997" he said. "This year was 68 years in a row I've been to (the Indianapolis 500). My first one was in 1955."

Dave also met a couple marking a marriage milestone.

"We are celebrating our 43rd wedding anniversary," she said.

Dave couldn't resist asking her husband for the secret to success.

"Be happy," he said, smiling.

Dave enjoyed a cup of coffee with Larry, who is a big fan of the restaurant.

"Everything here at Charlie Brown's is fantastic," he said.

