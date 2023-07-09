Good News: Pickleball at Cyntheanne Park

Dave Calabro learned if you're interested in the game of Pickleball, a Fishers park is the place to be.

FISHERS, Ind. — In his ongoing effort to uncover the positive, uplifting stories in the community, 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Cyntheanne Park in Fishers and their popular pickleball courts.

Dave found if you want to learn about pickleball, this is the place to be.

"Pickleball is one of our favorite pastimes," one couple told us. "We started playing a couple years ago. It's a good way to meet and socialize with people, and it's a low barrier to entry but there's a very high skill to play."

Summer said she likes the social aspect of the game as well.

"You get to know so many people in the community," she said. "You start seeing the same faces every afternoon, every evening and it's just fun to come out here and get to know your community."

We asked another player about the hardest part of the game.

"Hardest part is playing in a wind, a windy day like today. That's probably the hardest part," he said.

And the easiest?

"Beating Paul McKinnon," he said with a smile.

We're not sure if McKinnon - the pickleball instructor standing behind our interview spot - heard the good-natured slight.

A new Fishers resident said he discovered the pickleball courts when he drove past recently.

"I said, 'Let's give it a shot,'" he said. "And really, it doesn't matter how athletic your are, the sport is good for everybody. I love it."

"It's a little cheaper than golf," he added. "So we'll play pickleball!"