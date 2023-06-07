Good News: Marion County Fair

Dave Calabro met the Marion County Fair's queen's court and may have found a new job in the petting barn.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Dave Calabro went to the fair in search of some good news and found a new job!

Dave visited with the queen's court in the petting barn at this year's Marion County Fair, which runs through Sunday, July 9.

Marion County Princess Madison Jordan shared the good news that there are three baby goats at the fair, one of which is just six days old and two others that are 11 days old.

Another member of Queen Sara Zink's court is excited to start college at Butler University in the fall, on a pre-med track.

"It's been such a great experience just going around and seeing everybody at the fair," said another member of the court.

"I'm enjoying the rides and the food," said one member of the court, who admitted liking the fried Oreos the best.

After meeting the fair's royalty, Dave was put to work.

"You're going to be cleaning the pen today," said one woman, handing Dave a rake and a scoop to clean up after the goats in the petting barn pen.

"Oh my goodness, I found a job. Put me to work!" Dave said. "This wasn't part of the deal. I was told I was going to come interview the queens and promote the fair."