Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House

Dave Calabro's search for your positive stories took him to an Indianapolis restaurant this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana.

This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election.

"We finally get a chance to vote next week," he said. "Everybody has their own voice, so I highly encourage every young person, every person that lives here in the city to go out and vote so we can make a difference."

Dave also ran into someone he had met years ago.

"We met when you first moved to Indy," he said.

"Wait," Dave interjected. "I'm 60 now. I got here when I was 29!"

"Yes! Well, I turn 65 tomorrow. My good news is that I feel great, to turn 65 and look as good as this guy right here," he said, pointing to Dave.

You can see all of our Lincoln Square visit by clicking on the media player, and check out some previous Good News stories in the links below.