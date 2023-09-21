Good News: Lew Wallace IPS School 107

Dave spoke with students at an Indianapolis school who were more than happy to share their good news.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Stop by just about any elementary school and you're likely to find plenty of smiling faces and positive outlooks. 13Sports director Dave Calabro took his search for good news to Lew Wallace IPS School 107 this week.

Ruby told us she was excited about a big gift her school just received.

"We're getting a new Colts playground," she said.

Elon, a student who said math is his favorite subject, said he was an Indianapolis Colts fan, too.

"The good news is that the Colts won and I'm so happy about it," he said.

We spoke with another student who said his future plans include sports.

"I want to play basketball," he said, saying he currently plays point guard on his school's team.

And yet another student told us of his career aspirations.

"Can I tell you what I want to be when I grow up? I want to be a paleontologist. A dinosaur scientist!"