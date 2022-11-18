Good News: Just Judy's

Dave Calabro's search for your positive, uplifting stories took him to northeast side restaurant this week.

INDIANAPOLIS — If it's Thursday, it's time for Dave Calabro's weekly report on his search for positive stories across Indiana.

This week, we visited Just Judy's Family Restaurant at 5018 E. 62nd St. on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Sharon told us she's been frequenting the diner for about four years.

"They know your name," she said. "They're real personable and you get good food."

Dave observed that employee Denise was "running around crazy" helping customers.

"Always," she said. "Every check. And the good news is we're still here, still in business for 30 years. I love the customers, I love knowing everybody, what they do and where they go."

A customer named Ray didn't hesitate to share his age with Dave.

"I'm 93," he said.

Dave asked about a rumor that Ray had just gotten back from a trip to Disney World with his grandchildren.

"And great-grandkids!" Ray said.