Good News: IMS Museum

The racing never stops at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis 500 was held more than a month ago, but the racing hasn't stopped for fans at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

Dave Calabro visited the museum and spoke with race fans who were touring the museum to hear their good news.

Jordan Shirar was with a group of people from Happiness Bag Inc. in Terre Haute, an adaptive recreation and education center for people with intellectual disabilities.

"It has been fantastic. This is actually my third time bringing a group here, but each time it is so cool to see everybody's faces light up and actually be on the track and just the whole thing is fantastic to see," he said.

Dave also met a 6-foot, 10-inch man from Barcelona, Spain who is on a tour of the Midwest. He said his group knew of the Speedway, but was "pleasantly surprised" by the museum.

"Good news is the traveling I get to do in the U.S.," he said. "I got to experience a lot of places and found this gem in Indianapolis."

"It's really well done. We're enjoying it," said another visitor.

For those who work at the museum, the good news starts with two new exhibits that are set to debut this week. But new exhibits aside, just coming to work is always a thrill.

"We've got over 30 Indy 500-winning cars here, so you can't beat that."