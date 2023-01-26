Good News: Indianapolis Home Show

Dave Calabro stopped by the 101st Indianapolis Home Show this week in search of Good News!

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Home Show has returned for its 101st year. 13Sports director Dave Calabro made it his stop this week, looking for positive, uplifting stories.

We met a woman who shared that her child is making strides recovering from a medical emergency.

“Zachary is my son,” she said. “He is doing better after a stroke. He’s walking and using his right arm. Not to the full extent, but we’re hopeful.”

“That’s great news!” Dave said

“Oh yes, definitely blessed,” she added.

We also met a couple who have been married 54 years. Dave asked them about their secret to a long marriage.

“A big house,” the husband said, laughing. “And a big yard!"

You can see more of our Indianapolis Home Show visit in the media player, and check out some previous Good News stories in the links below.

The Indianapolis home show continues through Jan. 29 at the West Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Fridays 1/20, 1/27 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays 1/21, 1/28 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sundays 1/22, 1/29 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday-Thursday 1/23 – 1/26 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $3 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 and under are admitted free.