Good News: IU Bloomington

Dave Calabro found plenty of smiling faces and uplifting stories at Assembly Hall recently.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week.

It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.

“I had a midterm at 8 a.m. today. Finished that, so it feels good, now we're gonna watch the Hoosiers win,” one student told us.

“Did you ace the midterm?” Dave asked.

“To be determined,” he replied. ”I think I did well.”

We found one group with sights set on another IU tradition.

“I’m coaching our (Little 500) team this year … really excited. This guy right here is riding for us, his name is Mike. I think we have a great team this year.”