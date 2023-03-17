Good News: Flower and Patio Show

We found plenty of positive stories and smiling faces at the Indiana State Fairgrounds this week.

INDIANAPOLIS — In his ongoing search for positive and uplifting stories, Dave Calabro stopped by the Indiana Flower and Patio Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Dave met a woman and her mother who said the show is a longstanding tradition for them.

"This is an annual thing for us, pretty much," mom said. We've been doing this for..."

"...probably fifteen years," her daughter said.

We also ran into a couple celebrating a long marriage.

"65 years," the husband said.

Dave asked about their secret to longevity together.

"Well, I would say try to please each other, be friends," his wife said.

We even met a woman who said she had a connection with the 13News photojournalist working at the event.

"I had him in kindergarten many years ago," she said of Matt Whisner, chief photographer.

"It's great seeing you guys," Matt said, posing for a photo with his former teacher.