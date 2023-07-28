Good News: Ice cream on Monument Circle

Dave Calabro took his search for Good News to Monument Circle, where the Salvation Army was handing out 10,000 scoops of free ice cream.

INDIANAPOLIS — What better way to find good news in the summer than serving up free ice cream?

Dave Calabro visited Monument Circle Thursday, where The Salvation Army served up 10,000 scoops of Moose Tracks ice cream to raise $10,000 for the organization's shelter for women and children.

"I'm doing great. I have ice cream," said Salvation Army Maj. Rachel Stouder.

The free ice cream was also a perfect treat for children celebrating the last days of summer vacation.

"The ice cream was good," said Jude.

"Are you excited for school?" Dave asked another boy.

"No," he replied.

"Honest answers!" Dave laughed.

"I have a new baby sister named Sawyer," said a young girl excitedly.

The good news wasn't limited to the kids.

"Life is good. We moved to a really neat house, we changed from the north side, we moved down to Bates-Hendricks and we just love being five minutes from downtown and what the city has to offer," said one woman.