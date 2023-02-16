Good News: His Place Eatery

Dave Calabro visited a popular east side diner this week in his ongoing search for uplifting stories.

INDIANAPOLIS — For 13Sports director Dave Calabro, Thursdays are Good News days, a chance to visit with people across Indiana to hear the positive things going on in their lives.

This time, he stopped at a busy His Place Eatery, an east Indianapolis diner that serves great food.

We asked the chef what makes His Place such a popular restaurant

"You know what, I think it's just making people feel good about what we do," said James Jones. "Great, great customer service, we try to be really consistent with the food and provide a great value."

Another His Place staffer said her positivity revolves around those closest to her.

"I have great news about my kids because we are all family-oriented. And the times that we're living in, right now, family means everything to me," she said.

We ran into a customer who said she was the oldest child in her family. Dave asked if that meant she gets to boss her siblings around.

"I advise them," she said, smiling. "But yeah, we get together once a week, every Thursday, just to talk and to fellowship."